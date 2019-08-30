You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Money FM podcast: The secrets to Chope’s success

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_Chope.jpg

Money FM podcast: The secrets to Chope’s success

Prime Time: The secrets to Chope’s success

10:43 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Home-grown restaurant reservation site Chope, which started in 2011, is one of the few start-ups that has stood the test of time. Eight years is no mean feat in the startup circuit. With 200 employees and over 4,000 restaurant clients in seven markets, Chope's revenue for 2018 stood at $19.5 million Singapore dollars, almost doubling from the $10.4 million dollars recorded a year ago. Sean Tan, COO of Chope, joins us to tell us the secret to their success.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts|
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Hyflux says no definitive deal yet with potential white knight Utico

Pacific Star sinks into the red with S$22m loss

PEC clinches deals worth S$130m; Q4 profit halves to S$3.5m

Hatten Land posts Q4 profit of RM9.3m, reverses year-ago loss

StanChart names new Singapore head of retail banking

Editor's Choice

Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

BT_20190830_LSBONDS30_3877899.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors back in Singapore bond market with a vengeance

Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Hotpot king pips Far East brothers to head Forbes Singapore's richest list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly