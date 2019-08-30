Money FM podcast: The secrets to Chope’s success

Prime Time: The secrets to Chope’s success



Synopsis: Home-grown restaurant reservation site Chope, which started in 2011, is one of the few start-ups that has stood the test of time. Eight years is no mean feat in the startup circuit. With 200 employees and over 4,000 restaurant clients in seven markets, Chope's revenue for 2018 stood at $19.5 million Singapore dollars, almost doubling from the $10.4 million dollars recorded a year ago. Sean Tan, COO of Chope, joins us to tell us the secret to their success.

