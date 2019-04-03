Moody's downgrades ST Engg's baseline credit assessment but affirms its triple A issuer rating

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MOODY'S Investors Service has downgraded ST Engineering's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to a3 from a2 based on an expected deterioration of the company's financials following its acquisition of Belgium-based satellite company Newtec Group.
Nonetheless, the credit
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg