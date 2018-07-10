You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
More visibility needed in renewal of land tenure for industrial Reits
THE government's move to shorten industrial land leases has clearly served its purpose well in keeping costs down for end-users. On the other hand, it has been a bane for industrial Reits, which have found limited room for expansion locally and sought out greener pastures overseas in recent
