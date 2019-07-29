You are here

MUFG Bank appoints IT, banking veteran Goh Sok Kim to drive digital transformation

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 3:35 PM
Before joining MUFG, Goh Sok Kim was most recently managing director of data governance and big data solutions delivery at Citibank.
MUFG Bank on Monday appointed Goh Sok Kim as managing director and deputy head of its systems office for Asia (ASO).

Based in Singapore, Ms Goh will be responsible for augmenting the Japanese bank’s IT and digital transformation strategy in line with its business requirements across South-east Asia, South Asia, East Asia and Oceania. 

Ms Goh is the first female executive to helm ASO, the bank said on Monday. She will report to Kazuoki Takahashi, head of ASO.

She brings close to 30 years of combined experience in the IT and banking sectors to MUFG, most of which was cultivated at Citibank. She joined the latter in 1997 and has since led global and regional technology programmes across corporate and consumer technology, including risk management, compliance, anti-money laundering and Big Data.

Before joining MUFG, Ms Goh was most recently managing director of data governance and Big Data solutions delivery at Citibank, leading data governance in Asia and Big Data tech adoption globally.

Noriaki Goto, MUFG’s regional executive for Asia, said: “As we accelerate our plans in Asia, a key focus would be to ensure that enabler functions such as technology, operations and compliance work hand-in-hand with our businesses to grow in a safe and sound way.”

“I am confident Sok Kim’s experience and expertise will help us leapfrog our peers in terms of technological innovation and reinvent the way we do business in the region,” Mr Goto added.

