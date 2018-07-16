You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong subsidiaries' schemes sanctioned by Malaysian court

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 9:03 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SHIPBUILDER Nam Cheong on Monday said that the Malaysian Court has sanctioned its two subsidiaries' schemes of arrangements with their creditors, with some modifications.

These two subsidiaries are Nam Cheong Dockyard and Nam Cheong International.

Nam Cheong has on July 12 also filed an application to the Singapore Court seeking confirmation and sanction of the scheme, with modifications, that it has with its creditors, so that it will be legally binding.

This application will be heard on a date to be fixed by the Singapore Court.

Trading in the company's shares has been voluntarily suspended since July 21, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

UOL unveils 2 deals to strengthen its Indonesian hospitality portfolio

Soilbuild Reit Q2 DPU down 14%

Soilbuild Reit Q2 DPU down 14%

Raffles Health to offer Shield plan, will cover 3 pre-existing illnesses

Keppel Reit Q2 DPU flat, but revenue up

Qian Hu's Q2 bottom line soars 5-fold to S$146,000

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
5 China June property investment growth slows to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CONDO_160718_85.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May

BP_CONDO_160718_85.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Health to offer Shield plan, will cover 3 pre-existing illnesses

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Bank of Singapore gets regulatory nod to launch Luxembourg unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening