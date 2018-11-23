You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nasdaq-listed oncology firm launches regional HQ in S'pore

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 4:54 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

NASDAQ-LISTED precision oncology firm Guardant Health has announced the launch of its Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) regional headquarters in Singapore.

Guardant Health helps medical professionals decide which therapy may be effective for advanced stage cancer patients with solid tumours. It does so through liquid biopsy tests for comprehensive genomic profiling and big data analytics. A liquid biopsy is a test done on a sample of blood to look for cancer cells.

“Today, about half – or nine million – of the world’s incidences of cancer and more than half of cancer mortality occur in Asia, and this looks to increase dramatically by 2040. This presents not only a vast market opportunity but an urgent unmet medical need that needs to be addressed,” said Simranjit Singh, chief executive officer of Guardant Health AMEA.

“Specifically, we believe our breakthrough liquid biopsy tests, such as Guardant360, will be able to bring about better treatment selection for advanced lung, breast, gastric and colorectal cancers, which have particularly high prevalence rates in Asia.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm’s flagship product, Guardant360, was first introduced in 2014; and has been ordered more than 70,000 times, according to Guardant Health.

It has been reviewed by more than 80 peer-reviewed publications - which address its analytical validity, clinical validity and clinical utility in multiple tumour types - and used by over 40 biopharma companies.

Guardant Health AMEA is currently offering Guardant360 to clinical customers; and has already established distributorships in key markets including South-east Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, New Zealand, the Middle East and Israel.

The Guardant360 assay received breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year. FDA approval, if obtained, is expected to accelerate commercial adoption of the test internationally.

Clinical studies are also underway to generate relevant data specific to an Asian patient population. The company is collaborating with the National Cancer East Network (NCCE) SCRUM Japan in two nationwide genomic screening networks, using Guardant360 to match patients to approved or experimental therapies in clinical trials.

Guardant Health AMEA has also recently published the first cohort study data on Chinese patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer that received a comprehensive liquid biopsy test.

The firm will be presenting Guardant360 data specific to an Asian cancer patient population at ESMO Asia, a conference for oncology professionals.

It has also established an office in Japan; and its growing team comprises expertise in medical affairs, regulatory affairs, business development, bioinformatics, lab operations and sales.

Companies & Markets

SIA, Sats, DFASS sign share subscription deal for KrisShop

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,040.71, down 0.02%

Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement

Singapore shares open slightly lower on Friday, STI down 0.1% to 3,038.31

Value and cost of target assets in TSH reverse takeover raised to S$19.4m

Chaswood Resources to divest certain F&B business in Malaysia for RM8m

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_Hyflux_231118_42.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement

Five selected Propell Asia start-ups.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Startups in JLL and Lendlease's proptech accelerator in talks to put solutions to use

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening