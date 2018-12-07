Nasdaq steals HK's crown for most IPOs in 2018: report

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Nasdaq has toppled Hong Kong to clinch the highest number of initial public offerings (IPOs) so far this year, with 190 IPOs pipping Hong Kong's 180, according to a report by Baker McKenzie.
Driving Nasdaq's popularity as an IPO destination is a jump in cross-border
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg