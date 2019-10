Nets partners ComfortDelGro to offer in-app payments for rides

COMMUTERS who have Nets bank cards will now be able to make in-app payments for their ComfortDelGro cab rides through the cards.

The announcement marks the first time that Nets bank card holders will be able to use the cards as an in-app payment mode, with some online merchants also set to provide this option soon.

The new initiative, named Nets Click, will benefit people such as students under 16 who do not own credit cards.

In a statement on Thursday, Nets and ComfortDelGro Taxi said the initiative will give Nets card holders from DBS, OCBC and UOB a convenient option to pay for their mobile booking and street hail trips.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Currently, ComfortDelGro taxi passengers who want to pay via Nets have to either use the physical card or the Nets QR function on the cab.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

For passengers using the physical card, they will have to pass the card over to the taxi driver, key in the pin number on the card terminal and wait for the transaction to be approved.

For those who use the Nets QR function, they will have to scan a QR code on the card terminal with their mobile phone and pay using their bank's digital wallet.

Under the new in-app option, Nets bank card holders can add their cards to the ComfortDelGro booking app and authenticate their identity with a one-time password that will be sent to their registered mobile number.

For ride bookings made via the app with Nets Click selected as the payment option, the payment process will be similar to that of credit cards.

The fare is charged to the card without the commuter having to take any additional steps.

For Nets Click payment of street hail trips, commuters will have to scan a QR code on the card terminal in the cab or key in the taxi number in the ComfortDelGro app.

An admin fee of S$0.30 to use Nets payment will still apply for trips charged by metered fares. However, commuters who choose ComfortDelGro's flat-fare option will not have to pay the admin fee.

Nets group chief executive officer Jeffrey Goh said: "It is a handy payment solution if you are out of cash or have forgotten your wallet.

"In time to come, consumers will be able to choose Nets Click and enjoy added convenience when they shop on their mobile devices."

ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive officer Ang Wei Neng said Nets Click will save time and effort for both taxi drivers and passengers.

As part of efforts to promote the use of the new service, the firms announced that passengers who pay for ComfortDelGro taxi trips using Nets Click from Friday to end-April next year will be able to enjoy S$3 off the fares by using the promotion code "NETSCLICK".

THE STRAITS TIMES