You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nets partners ComfortDelGro to offer in-app payments for rides

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 2:48 PM

COMMUTERS who have Nets bank cards will now be able to make in-app payments for their ComfortDelGro cab rides through the cards.

The announcement marks the first time that Nets bank card holders will be able to use the cards as an in-app payment mode, with some online merchants also set to provide this option soon.

The new initiative, named Nets Click, will benefit people such as students under 16 who do not own credit cards.

In a statement on Thursday, Nets and ComfortDelGro Taxi said the initiative will give Nets card holders from DBS, OCBC and UOB a convenient option to pay for their mobile booking and street hail trips.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Currently, ComfortDelGro taxi passengers who want to pay via Nets have to either use the physical card or the Nets QR function on the cab.

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take

For passengers using the physical card, they will have to pass the card over to the taxi driver, key in the pin number on the card terminal and wait for the transaction to be approved.

For those who use the Nets QR function, they will have to scan a QR code on the card terminal with their mobile phone and pay using their bank's digital wallet.

Under the new in-app option, Nets bank card holders can add their cards to the ComfortDelGro booking app and authenticate their identity with a one-time password that will be sent to their registered mobile number.

For ride bookings made via the app with Nets Click selected as the payment option, the payment process will be similar to that of credit cards.

The fare is charged to the card without the commuter having to take any additional steps.

For Nets Click payment of street hail trips, commuters will have to scan a QR code on the card terminal in the cab or key in the taxi number in the ComfortDelGro app.

An admin fee of S$0.30 to use Nets payment will still apply for trips charged by metered fares. However, commuters who choose ComfortDelGro's flat-fare option will not have to pay the admin fee.

Nets group chief executive officer Jeffrey Goh said: "It is a handy payment solution if you are out of cash or have forgotten your wallet.

"In time to come, consumers will be able to choose Nets Click and enjoy added convenience when they shop on their mobile devices."

ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive officer Ang Wei Neng said Nets Click will save time and effort for both taxi drivers and passengers.

As part of efforts to promote the use of the new service, the firms announced that passengers who pay for ComfortDelGro taxi trips using Nets Click from Friday to end-April next year will be able to enjoy S$3 off the fares by using the promotion code "NETSCLICK".

THE STRAITS TIMES

Companies & Markets

UOB extends S$140m in green loans to real estate SMEs under new framework

SingPost to introduce new rates for small packages, end doorstep deliveries

IndoAgri sinks into the red with 125.68b rupiah loss for Q3

MindChamps opens A$7m flagship preschool centre in Sydney

Parkway Life Reit Q3 DPU rises 1.9% to 3.3 S cents

iFast Q3 profit falls 5.5% amid surge in expenses for platform upgrades

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 01:42 PM
Banking & Finance

ANZ bottom-line profits down after 'challenging' year

[SYDNEY] Australia's ANZ announced a drop in bottom-line profits Thursday following misconduct charges and lower...

Oct 31, 2019 01:41 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,231.41, up 0.73% on day

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0....

Oct 31, 2019 01:07 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore businesses mixed on near-term prospects amid uneven growth: polls

SINGAPORE businesses are mixed on their near-term prospects, but the depth of manufacturers’ negativity is easing...

Oct 31, 2019 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment rises 17.8% y-o-y

[JAKARTA] Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia grew for the second straight quarter in July-September from...

Oct 31, 2019 12:59 PM
Transport

Airbus A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures

[HONG KONG] Airlines have completed one round of checks triggered by engine failures on the Airbus A220 and have...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly