You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New chairman, board members for Sentosa Development Corporation

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 7:10 PM

AMONG other board changes, Bob Tan will take over as chairman of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) from April 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Wednesday. 

Mr Tan is chairman of the boards of Jurong Engineering, Ascott Residence Trust Management, SINGEX Holdings and the Institute of Technical Education of Singapore.

He is also a board member of the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute, a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's corporate governance advisory committee, and a council member of the National Trades Union Congress Club Management Council, as well as a director of Sembcorp Marine, Singapore Post and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

Mr Tan takes over from current SDC chairman Moses Lee, who has been chairman since 2013 and completes his term on March 31. In its announcement, MTI noted that Mr Lee led SDC to play a critical role in expanding its range of events and making the island more accessible by extending free island admission to the local community.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During his term, brands such as Madame Tussauds established operations on Sentosa, and the island hosted events such as the inaugural Trump-Kim summit.

Said MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean: "I would like to thank Moses for his leadership and valuable contributions to Sentosa Development Corporation, which have strengthened Sentosa as a vibrant and accessible destination, with a variety of events and attractions that appeal to both tourists and locals."

Two new members have also joined the board - Klareco Communications co-founder and chief executive officer Ang Shih-Huei, and Allen and Gledhill partner and co-head of corporate mergers and acquisitions Andrew Lim Ming-hui.

Four board members have been reappointed. They are Mount Faber Leisure Group chairman Diana Ee-Tan, Deloitte South-east Asia and Deloitte Consulting Asia-Pacific chief strategy officer Eugene Ho, Early Childhood Development Agency CEO Eugene Leong, and RDC Architects managing director Rita Soh.

Companies & Markets

BM Mobility raising US$500,000 for green energy business

Cache Logistics Trust to acquire warehouse in Australia

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'buy' but lowers target price to US$8.25

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Raffles United gets in-principle SGX nod, major shareholder's undertaking for rights issue

S&P revises credit outlook on Starhill Global Reit to 'negative'; DBS issues 'buy'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

doc74k5zz0el55yesyebcb_doc6vhbwclxk0i1k4kx1ggz.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Mar 20, 2019
Technology

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening