New chairman, board members for Sentosa Development Corporation

AMONG other board changes, Bob Tan will take over as chairman of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) from April 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Wednesday.

Mr Tan is chairman of the boards of Jurong Engineering, Ascott Residence Trust Management, SINGEX Holdings and the Institute of Technical Education of Singapore.

He is also a board member of the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute, a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's corporate governance advisory committee, and a council member of the National Trades Union Congress Club Management Council, as well as a director of Sembcorp Marine, Singapore Post and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

Mr Tan takes over from current SDC chairman Moses Lee, who has been chairman since 2013 and completes his term on March 31. In its announcement, MTI noted that Mr Lee led SDC to play a critical role in expanding its range of events and making the island more accessible by extending free island admission to the local community.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

During his term, brands such as Madame Tussauds established operations on Sentosa, and the island hosted events such as the inaugural Trump-Kim summit.

Said MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean: "I would like to thank Moses for his leadership and valuable contributions to Sentosa Development Corporation, which have strengthened Sentosa as a vibrant and accessible destination, with a variety of events and attractions that appeal to both tourists and locals."

Two new members have also joined the board - Klareco Communications co-founder and chief executive officer Ang Shih-Huei, and Allen and Gledhill partner and co-head of corporate mergers and acquisitions Andrew Lim Ming-hui.

Four board members have been reappointed. They are Mount Faber Leisure Group chairman Diana Ee-Tan, Deloitte South-east Asia and Deloitte Consulting Asia-Pacific chief strategy officer Eugene Ho, Early Childhood Development Agency CEO Eugene Leong, and RDC Architects managing director Rita Soh.