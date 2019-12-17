You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 9:53 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

A NEW investor has come calling on beleaguered water treatment company Hyflux, making an offer disclosed on Tuesday to buy out some of its creditors' debts.

The fresh face, a company named Aqua Munda, has made its offer to holders of Hyflux's 4.25 per cent notes due in 2018 and its 4.6 per cent notes and 4.2 per cent notes due in 2019, as well as to the unsecured creditors of Hyflux and three of the company's subsidiaries.

According to the invitation notice sent to Hyflux, Aqua Munda has estimated that these debts together come up to about S$1.8 billion, including contingent liabilities.

Eligible creditors can tender for the investor to buy over the debts between Dec 30, 2019 and Jan 10, 2020, with a more detailed memorandum to set out the terms and conditions by Dec 27.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"For the avoidance of doubt, the investor retains the right in any event to choose not to accept any or all of the offers tendered by the eligible creditors," Aqua Munda added in its letter.

SEE ALSO

Court grants further extension in moratorium to Hyflux as rescue deal moves forward

Hyflux recently had its debt moratorium extended for another two months, until late-January next year.

Referring to the latest offer, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday night that it "will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments on this matter".

Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

Yongnam expects uplift with S$101.3m worth of new contracts

Straits Trading unit joins consortium to buy Shanghai mall

NGSC, facing delisting, inks supply-chain management JV deal

SPH's 21%-owned JV wins S$1.82m digital display deal

Mencast Holdings unit inks waste treatment contract worth S$24m

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance company ISOTeam is working to raise some S$28.9 million in a share placement,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:03 PM
Stocks

US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis...

Dec 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

AMERICAN industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors (GM...

Dec 17, 2019 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is prepared to walk away from talks on a free trade deal with the European Union over the bloc's...

Dec 17, 2019 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Yongnam expects uplift with S$101.3m worth of new contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED steelmaker Yongnam Holdings has bagged five civil engineering contracts worth S$101.3 million for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly