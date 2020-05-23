You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
MARKET TURMOIL

New security law on Hong Kong spooks Asian markets

Market watchers see greater market volatility ahead, with sentiments largely dependent on the White House response
Sat, May 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20200523_HK_4125525.jpg
Hong Kong bore the brunt of the selling, with the Hang Seng Index (HSI) down by 5.56 per cent after trading closed for the day on May 22.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

OPTIMISM from the gradual reopening of global economies was shaken on Friday by news that the Chinese government plans to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, sending regional markets into a tailspin.

A robust response can be expected from the United States...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 23, 2020 12:24 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 22, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Carluccio's rescued as buyer found for 30 UK restaurants

[LONDON] Anglo-Italian restaurant chain Carluccio's has been rescued after Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) agreed to...

May 22, 2020 10:17 PM
Government & Economy

Hydroxychloroquine tied to deaths, heart risk in Covid study

[WASHINGTON] Antimalaria drugs that US President Donald Trump has touted for treatment of Covid-19 were linked to an...

May 22, 2020 09:57 PM
Government & Economy

US condemns China's national security law

[WASHINGTON] The US condemned China's plan to enact sweeping national security legislation in Hong Kong, with...

May 22, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat on simmering US-China tensions

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.