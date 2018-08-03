New tax rules eat into Lippo Mall Trust DPU

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) felt the bite from new Indonesian tax rules, as watchers predicted - and unit holders will feel the blow.
Distribution per unit (DPU) was cut to 0.59 Singapore cent for the three months to June 30, the manager said on Thursday -
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg