You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble Group to name former Morgan Stanley banker as next chairman: sources

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 8:14 AM

[SINGAPORE] Noble Group is set to appoint Ian Potter, a former senior banker at Morgan Stanley, as its next chairman in a few weeks, just as the commodities trader seeks to complete its US$3.5 billion debt restructuring, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Singapore-based Potter has been working with Noble in an advisory capacity for the past few months, said one of the sources, who declined to be named as Singapore-listed Noble has not made any official announcement about its next chairman.

Reuters was not able to contact Mr Potter and an external spokeswoman at Noble had no immediate comment on the subject.

Mr Potter is a managing partner at Lion City Capital, a private investment company. He previously had a nearly two decade stint at Morgan Stanley, where he was the head of its Asia commodities, among other roles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Paul Brough, a restructuring veteran and Noble's current chairman, brought the firm back from one of the biggest near-death corporate experiences in Asia and had said he would step down once the restructuring was completed.

Noble's next chairman will be tasked with steering the company into profitability as it transforms itself into an Asian-centric trader mainly dealing with coal, freight and liquefied natural gas.

Noble is seeking approval from a UK court and a Bermuda court for its restructuring and payment to creditors, in what would mark its final hurdle to completing the debt-for-equity swap. Faced with the prospect of insolvency, Noble's shareholders reluctantly backed its restructuring.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that Mr Potter had emerged as the frontrunner to be the next chairman of Noble.

REUTERS

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Raising yard capacity in downturn a tough call

Changing hands

Halcyon Agri Q3 profit down 75.8%

Wilmar posts 10.7% jump in Q3 profit

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

file72f67qf0oiw17cmdb1tg.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Smarter transportation critical for Emerging Asia's growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening