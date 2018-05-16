You are here

Noble independent director to take over as chairman of audit committee from June 1

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 9:24 AM
Noble Group independent director Andrew Herd will be appointed chairman of its audit committee from June 1, the company said in a release to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.
He will take over from Paul Brough, who steps down as chairman of the audit committee but will remain a member. Mr Brough is also chairman of Noble's board.

The commodities group on Tuesday reported a first quarter net loss of US$71.5 million, narrowing from a net loss of US$129.3 million in the previous year.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue slumped 39 per cent to US$1.21 billion from the preceding year.

