Noble restructuring may be pushed further till Dec 11

Sun, Nov 25, 2018 - 11:59 PM
Noble Group's US$3.5 billion restructuring has received time extensions for conditions crucial to the deal, which may now see completion pushed further till Dec 11, according to exchange filings on Sunday night.

The company announced that the expiry of the whitewash resolution has been extended to Dec 11, 2018, with consent of the Securities Industry Council. The key waiver was initially due to expire on Nov 27. It allows the restructuring deal to go ahead without Noble's creditors - who are due to take control of the company - being forced to make a buyout offer for its shares.

The longstop dates under each of its English and Bermuda schemes of arrangement have also been extended from Nov 27 to Dec 11 with the agreement of Noble and its creditors, giving more time for the restructuring to be completed. 

Still, the schemes of arrangement provides that the furthest the dates can be pushed back is until Dec 31, with the agreement of Noble and its creditors.

Noble's restructuring was left hanging in the balance after Singapore's authorities last week announced that they were probing the commodities group for potential breaches of securities rules and company law.

In the filing, Noble's board said that it was confident that the other "remaining conditions precedent to the restructuring effective date will be satisfied shortly, such that the restructuring can be completed by no later than Dec 11".

Noble's creditors, include hedge funds Taconic Capital Advisors, Varde Partners and Owl Creek Asset Management, as well as Deutsche Bank and ING Groep.

