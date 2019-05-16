You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nomura to ask retail clients how to improve online services

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

NOMURA Holdings Inc is getting serious about improving its online brokerage services, going as far as having its executives quiz customers on how to do better.

Senior managers plan to ask a selection of individual clients what they think of Nomura's online platform and how it could be enhanced, Hajime Ikeda, head of the firm's new innovation division, said. "We haven't done this kind of thing much before," he said.

Japan's biggest securities firm is under pressure to attract younger, digital-savvy customers as older account holders increasingly pull money to spend on their retirement. The need to find fixes has taken on added urgency as profitability weakens at the retail segment, long a bulwark that has shielded Nomura from persistent losses abroad.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's important to directly ask individual customers how user-friendly our services are and what they think we should do to make them better," Mr Ikeda said. "We really need to act more quickly to improve."

Mr Ikeda is starting the survey this month with three other high-level officials, who may select 10 to 20 retail investors and regularly ask them for advice if appropriate.

Questions will range from what the clients think of Nomura's online platform to why they might also trade through its competitors. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

EMS Energy executes deal to inject shipyard business

ISR Capital still in the red for Q1; in midst of commercialising African rare earth mine

Sakae posts S$6.1m Q3 loss after S$3.2m impairment charge for Chilean acquisition

Banyan Tree Q1 profit dives 74% to S$5.2m on lower revenue

Darco chief exec Thye Kim Meng to step down; new CEO and COO identified

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening