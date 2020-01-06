Offer for AVIC ends, paving way for delisting

THE offer for Catalist-listed AVIC International Maritime Holdings closed at 5.30pm on Monday with valid acceptances received for 90.92 per cent of shares, paving the way for offeror China Merchants Industry Investment to delist the marine and offshore firm.

AVIC had lost its free float as at 5pm on Friday. As previously announced, the offeror intends to exercise its right of compulsory acquisition for all the shares of dissenting shareholders at the offer price of S$0.15 a share.

In a Sunday filing, AVIC noted that as the offeror will be proceeding to compulsorily acquire these shares, dissenting shareholders need not take any action in relation to their right to have their shares acquired.

The offeror also intends to delist AVIC, with the delisting date to be announced in due course.