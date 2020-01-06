You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Offer for AVIC ends, paving way for delisting

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 8:16 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THE offer for Catalist-listed AVIC International Maritime Holdings closed at 5.30pm on Monday with valid acceptances received for 90.92 per cent of shares, paving the way for offeror China Merchants Industry Investment to delist the marine and offshore firm.

AVIC had lost its free float as at 5pm on Friday. As previously announced, the offeror intends to exercise its right of compulsory acquisition for all the shares of dissenting shareholders at the offer price of S$0.15 a share.

In a Sunday filing, AVIC noted that as the offeror will be proceeding to compulsorily acquire these shares, dissenting shareholders need not take any action in relation to their right to have their shares acquired.

The offeror also intends to delist AVIC, with the delisting date to be announced in due course.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Australian bus depots so far not affected by bushfires: ComfortDelGro

Prudential Vietnam inks exclusive bancassurance deal with SeABank

SGX grants China Sports judicial managers extension to submit resumption proposal, hold AGMs

Broker's take: DBS expects soft consumer sentiment in 2020; favours ThaiBev, Koufu

Pan-United inks MOU with South Korea conglomerate for new AI platform

Jackspeed suspends shares after selling entire business

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 06:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi credit default swaps soar on US-Iran crisis

[DUBAI] The cost of insuring against a potential debt default by Saudi Arabia has soared by a sixth since the...

Jan 6, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 6, 2020 06:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.6% amid rising US-Iran tensions

WITH investors turning risk averse, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,218.86, down 19.96 points or 0...

Jan 6, 2020 06:13 PM
Consumer

Milkman concept revived by Dutch online supermarket seeking edge

[LONDON] The milk float, a home-delivery service that evolved from horse-drawn carriages to early electric vehicles...

Jan 6, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Australian bus depots so far not affected by bushfires: ComfortDelGro

TRANSPORT operator ComfortDelGro Corp's bus depots in Australia face "low to moderate exposure to bushfire risk",...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly