You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Offer for Star Pharmaceutical closes with enough acceptances for delisting

Mon, Oct 07, 2019 - 9:55 PM
nishar@sph.com.sgNisha_BT

THE offer for mainboard-listed prescription drugmaker Star Pharmaceutical has closed, with its executive chairman succeeding in a bid to take it private. 

As at 5.30 pm on Oct 7, the total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and the concert parties, and for which valid acceptances of the offer have been received, reached about 42.68 million shares, representing a shareholding of 93.06 per cent. 

Trading of the shares will be suspended at the close of the offer, as the offeror intends to take steps to delist the company from the Singapore Exchange. 

The offeror - comprising executive chairman Xu Zhi Bin and a special-purpose vehicle of which he is the sole director - will in due course exercise his right to compulsorily acquire all the shares of shareholders who have not accepted the offer at the close on the same terms and conditions as the S$0.45 a share offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Parkson Retail's independent auditor raises going concern doubts

SGX queries GCCP on independent director resignation and board reshuffle

Mun Siong Engineering withdraws from proposed US joint venture

Sembcorp Marine settles with Sete Brasil over its 7 drillship contracts

Oxley makes Australia property firm Pindan its wholly-owned unit

2 men get jail terms for spoofing index futures, giving SGX false information

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly