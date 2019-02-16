You are here
Offer price for Courts 'not fair but reasonable', says KPMG
Courts' directors say they have considered the terms and KPMG's advice and given the nod to shareholders to accept the offer
Singapore
INDEPENDENT financial adviser (IFA) KPMG Corporate Finance on Friday described Japanese electronics retailer Nojima Corp's offer of 20.5 Singapore cents for each of Courts Asia's shares as "not fair but reasonable from a financial point of view".
"Accordingly...we advise
