You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam International to shut sugar trade desk: spokesman

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 8:34 AM

[NEW YORK] Singapore-based agricultural commodities trading firm Olam International Ltd will shut its sugar trade desk, spokesman Nikki Barber said on Tuesday, another sign of pressure on trading houses.

The decision comes after raw and white sugar futures on ICE finished 2018 at their lowest levels since 2008, as a global supply glut led to a second consecutive annual decline.

On Tuesday, March white sugar settled up 60 cents to US$345.40 per tonne, compared with USa$390.90 a tonne, a year ago.

"It's not really a shocking statement, only because we know the margins are terrible in sugar," one US trader said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Olam, which owns two sugar mills in India and crushes more than 1 million tonnes of sugarcane, is the latest sugar trading company to have scaled back or sold businesses.

In late November, Biosev SA, the sugar and ethanol maker controlled by trading firm Louis Dreyfus Co, hired an investment bank to seek potential buyers for some or all of its plants in Brazil.

Biosev had retained a unit of Dutch bank Rabobank to explore opportunities for its nine production units in Brazil's center-south region, the country's main sugar producing region, a source told Reuters at the time.

Weeks earlier the company sold the two mills it owned in Brazil's northeast, a less important sugar producing region, for a combined 273.6 million reais (S$100 million).

Singapore-based agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd scooped up the sugar trading book of rival Bunge for an undisclosed amount in August.

The closing of Olam's sugar desk was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' bill payments worsen for 3rd straight quarter

Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening