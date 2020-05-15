Olam's Q1 net profit up 6.1% at S$179m on net exceptional gains

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OLAM International recorded a 6.1 per cent rise in net profit to S$179.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, from S$168.8 million a year earlier, according to a business update released on Thursday.
This came on the back of S$43.2 million in net exceptional...
