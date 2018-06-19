You are here
O&M margins will stay lower for longer
IHS Markit's data shows offshore rig day rates trending at only a third of the peaks before oil prices crashed in 2014
Singapore
OFFSHORE and marine (O&M) margins are staying lower for longer - even with contracting activity picking up after oil held out above US$60, observers say.
M3 Marine's managing director Mike Meade said the industry at large is at best "putting on some meat on the bones
