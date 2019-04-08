You are here

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust in proposed merger to combine S$6.8b in assets

Mon, Apr 08, 2019
OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) and OUE Hospitality Trust (OUE H-Trust) are proposing a merger to create a diversified real estate investment trust with about S$6.8 billion of assets.

Under the proposed scheme, OUE C-Reit will acquire OUE H-Trust by paying OUE H-Trust holders, for every OUE H-Trust stapled security held, S$0.04075 in cash plus 1.3583 new OUE C-Reit units. OUE C-Reit last traded at S$0.52 for a market capitalisation of S$1.49 billion on Friday, while OUE H-Trust closed at S$0.735 for a market valuation of S$1.34 billion.

OUE C-Reit will pay a total of about S$74.6 million in cash, and issue about 2.5 billion new units to OUE H-Trust holders. Based on OUE C-Reit's closing price of S$0.52 on Friday, the 2.5 billion units would be worth about S$1.3 billion.

Parent company OUE Group will continue to retain a 48.3 per cent in the enlarged Reit. OUE shares closed at S$1.77 on Friday.

The merged entity will be one of Singapore's largest Reits by assets. It will have seven properties under its umbrella: four from OUE C-Reit — OUE Bayfront, One Raffles Place, OUE Downtown Office, Lippo Plaza, and three from OUE H-Trust — Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Mandarin Gallery and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

The enlarged Reit will also have a funding capacity of about S$1 billion, and will provide "enhanced portfolio diversification and resilience", the managers said in a media statement.

If the deal had been completed as at end-2018, OUE C-Reit's distribution per unit would have increased by 2.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis, while OUE H-Trust's distribution per stapled security would have increased by 1.4 per cent.

OUE H-Trust will delist from the Singapore Exchange upon approval of the merger, becoming wholly owned by the OUE C-Reit trustee.

OUE C-Reit and OUE H-Trust will need to seek approval from their unitholders and stapled securityholders for the merger. The trust scheme also needs to be sanctioned by the Singapore Court.

OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust and parent company OUE Limited have all called for trading halts before this announcement.

