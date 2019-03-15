Oxley gets potential offer for Chevron Hse

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OXLEY has found a potential buyer for Chevron House, after owning the Grade-A office building in Raffles Place for about a year.
The purchase consideration is S$1.025 billion and the potential buyer is US-based real estate fund AEW, The Business Times (BT) understands.
