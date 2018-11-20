You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings deputy CEO raises his stake to 29.78% as share price keeps falling

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 6:10 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

OXLEY Holdings' deputy chief executive bumped up his stake in the property developer on Monday, as the share price dropped to a fresh 12-month low, with the purchase disclosed in a filing the next day.

Low See Ching paid S$0.295 a share in a market transaction for 300,000 shares, bringing his interest in the company to 29.78 per cent from 27.77 per cent previously.

Mr Low's latest buy follows a steady stream of purchases made by the company's directors and management, as the bottom keeps falling out of the market.

He previously bought 500,000 shares at S$0.30 apiece on Nov 15, the day before chief executive Ching Chiat Kwong paid S$0.2969 a share for 1.55 million shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The counter is down from its one-year high of S$0.60 a share in January, with a 12-month average of about S$0.441. Along with other industry players, it took a hit in July when shock real estate market-cooling measures were unveiled - slumping overnight by 15.85 per cent to S$0.345 on July 6.

Oxley Holdings has been the worst-performing billionaire stock in the year to Nov 13, the Singapore Exchange noted last week in a report on its My Gateway investor education portal.

The developer's return in that period was negative 40.9 per cent.

Its latest launch, the 548-unit Kent Ridge Hill Residences, sold 116 of the 250 homes on offer during its launch weekend on Nov 10 and 11.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

No contents
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72qak1d2z4jd8thvf49.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Authorities probing false statements, breaches by Noble

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Nov 20, 2018
Real Estate

Homeowners who opposed collective sale must still pay stamp duty: Lawrence Wong

Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Offtakers seek to end water purchase contract for Hyflux JV plant in Algeria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening