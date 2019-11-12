You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley posts Q1 net profit of S$12.2m, reverses year-ago loss

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 5:47 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

OXLEY Holdings on Tuesday posted a net profit of S$12.2 million for the first quarter ended Sept 30, compared to a restated net loss of about S$655,000 a year ago.

This came on the back of higher gross profit from hotels and development projects in Singapore and gains on revaluation of a property in Cambodia and mark-to-market of the derivative financial instruments, the property developer said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

The gains were however partially offset by higher unrealised foreign exchange loss, finance costs and consultancy fees incurred for overseas projects.

Revenue was up 66 per cent to S$282.8 million from a restated S$170.3 million in the first quarter of the previous financial year. Earnings per share was 0.29 Singapore cent, compared to a loss per share of 0.02 cent a year ago.

Oxley shares closed down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.45 per cent to S$0.34 before the results were announced.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy Q3 loss widens to US$16.7m on lower oil prices, sale volumes

Amaravati capital city startup area project terminated: Sembcorp

AEM names ST Engineering's Chandran Nair group president

Yanlord raises cash offer for United Engineers to S$2.70 apiece from S$2.60

Datapulse appoints ICP unit to manage Seoul hotel

SunMoon narrows Q2 net loss to S$304,000

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 05:24 PM
Transport

Nissan reports 70 per cent Q2 profit slump, slashes full-year outlook

[YOKOHAMA] Nissan Motor Co Ltd reported a 70 per cent profit tumble on Tuesday and cut its full-year outlook to an...

Nov 12, 2019 04:57 PM
SFF x Switch 2019
Government & Economy

Central bank of France to set up first Asian office in Singapore

THE central bank of France - Banque de France (BDF) - will open an Asian office in Singapore in early 2020, its...

Nov 12, 2019 04:55 PM
Government & Economy

Arctic blast to send Eastern US into deep freeze

[NEW YORK] An Arctic blast descended Monday on a swath of the country stretching from the Rocky Mountains to New...

Nov 12, 2019 04:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 per cent...

Nov 12, 2019 04:35 PM
Government & Economy

Ho Ching urges others to join Temasek to report on electricity, transport usage to fight global warming

BUSINESSES should rise to the challenge of global warming – and the chief executive of Temasek Holdings has asked...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly