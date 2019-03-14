You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley receives S$1.025 billion offer for Chevron House

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 7:07 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

OXLEY has found a buyer for Chevron House, after owning the Grade-A office building in Raffles Place for about a year.

The purchase consideration is S$1.025 billion, and the buyer is US-based real estate fund AEW, The Business Times understands. 

Oxley said on Thursday that it had accepted an expression of interest (EOI) to acquire Chevron House.

The EOI is not legally binding and is subject to the conduct of due diligence. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The building has a total net lettable area (NLA) of about 261,280 sq ft – comprising 215,667 sq ft of offices over 27 floors (from levels 6 to 32) and 45,613 sq ft of retail space on five floors. The development has unutilised gross floor area (GFA) of about 15,000 sq ft, based on earlier reports. 

A slide in Oxley’s corporate presentation last month shows that the plan is for the building’s NLA to increase by 43 per cent to about 374,165 sq ft, subject to approval from the authorities.

The S$1.025 billion consideration works out to about S$2,739.43 psf on the increased NLA of about 374,165 sq ft.

The consideration was arrived at on a “willing buyer-willing seller” basis. Chevron House sits on a site with a 99-year leasehold tenure since December 1989, leaving nearly 70 years’ balance lease.

Oxley completed the acquisition of Chevron House in March last year. It entered into a deal in December 2017 to buy the 32-storey building from Deka Singapore, a unit of Germany’s DekaBank Group, for S$660 million.

Trading in Oxley shares will resume on Friday. The shares added 3.13 per cent to S$0.33 on Wednesday before trading was halted.

On Wednesday, BT reported that AEW had sold Rivervale Mall in Sengkang for S$230 million.

Following its sale of Rivervale Mall, AEW will be left with three assets in Singapore, all in the Central Business District: Twenty Anson, 55 Market Street and the street-level unit at Prudential Tower.

In late-June 2018, AEW entered into a deal to buy Twenty Anson from CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) for S$516 million. In the following month, AEW clinched 55 Market Street, in the traditional Raffles Place financial district, from Frasers Commercial Trust for S$216.8 million.

Nearby, in the Church Street/Cecil Street locale, AEW acquired the ground-floor space at Prudential Tower in 2017 for S$18.95 million.

Companies & Markets

Informatics Education proposes S$10.5 m rights issue

Ramba Energy changes name to Eneco Energy after S$10.2m placement

SUTL Enterprise, UEM Sunrise begin construction of new marina in Johor

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

Datapulse says valuation of Seoul hotel acquisition target higher than purchase price

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Japfa to 'reduce' after African swine fever outbreak

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
SME

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening