Oxley unit sells 300-year lease of No 2 Dublin Landings

Sun, Nov 11, 2018 - 10:38 PM
OXLEY Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, Oxley Docklands Quay One and National Asset North Quays DAC, has sold a 300-year lease of No 2 Dublin Landings in Ireland to Landings 2 Propco SA RL for 106.5 million euros (S$166.5 million).

Oxley Docklands will be entitled to 76.84 per cent of the sale price, Oxley said in a release to the Singapore Exchange on Saturday. "The proceeds from the sale will contribute positively to the cash flow of the group," it added.

Dublin Landings is a mixed-use development and is situated along Dublin's North Wall Quay. It features office and retail space as well as residential apartments.

