P5 Capital calls for trading halt pending announcement

CATALIST-LISTED P5 Capital Holdings requested a trading halt on Tuesday morning before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement.

Its latest bourse filing before Tuesday was on July 10, when it released its annual report. It posted a net loss of S$1.4 million for fiscal 2019 ended March 31.

The company will hold its annual general meeting this Friday, July 26. Its sponsor is RHT Capital.

P5 Capital manufactures and sells electrical switchboards and generator control panels, for its low-voltage switchgear segment. It also provides automation and lighting products.

The firm said in its annual report that some of its projects in the lighting business were delayed in FY2019, and some pipeline projects were shelved or did not materialise even as costs were incurred. The lighting business incurred a loss of S$800,000 for FY2019.

Shares of P5 Capital last changed hands on July 16 at 1.1 Singapore cents.