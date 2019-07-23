You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

P5 Capital calls for trading halt pending announcement

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 8:11 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CATALIST-LISTED P5 Capital Holdings requested a trading halt on Tuesday morning before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement.

Its latest bourse filing before Tuesday was on July 10, when it released its annual report. It posted a net loss of S$1.4 million for fiscal 2019 ended March 31.

The company will hold its annual general meeting this Friday, July 26. Its sponsor is RHT Capital.

P5 Capital manufactures and sells electrical switchboards and generator control panels, for its low-voltage switchgear segment. It also provides automation and lighting products.

The firm said in its annual report that some of its projects in the lighting business were delayed in FY2019, and some pipeline projects were shelved or did not materialise even as costs were incurred. The lighting business incurred a loss of S$800,000 for FY2019.

Shares of P5 Capital last changed hands on July 16 at 1.1 Singapore cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Emas applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

Datapulse justifies hotel investments; will comply with SGX RegCo's notice of compliance

Changing hands

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190723_AGIHH_3842127.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Oei Hong Leong_230719_37.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly