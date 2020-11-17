You are here

Pacific Radiance applies for extension of moratoria

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 6:12 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

OFFSHORE marine services firm Pacific Radiance applied on Monday for an extension of moratoria for itself and its units, Pacific Crest and CSI Offshore.

The Mainboard-listed firm, which is undertaking debt restructuring, made the announcement on Tuesday after the market closed.

The existing moratoria were due to expire after Nov 30, after having been extended several times before.

The extension applications will be heard by the Court at 10am on Nov 30.

Trading in Pacific Radiance shares has been voluntarily suspended since Feb 28, 2018.

