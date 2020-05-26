You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Parent of Singtel associate Bharti Airtel seeks US$1b from share placement

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 10:34 AM

rk_bhartiairtel_260520.jpg
The parent of Bharti Airtel is seeking about US$1 billion by selling a stake in the Indian mobile carrier after its share price hit a record on signs the years-long price war is about to end.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The parent of Bharti Airtel is seeking about US$1 billion by selling a stake in the Indian mobile carrier after its share price hit a record on signs the years-long price war is about to end.

Bharti Telecom is selling 150 million Bharti Airtel shares at a floor price of 558 rupees (S$10.53) each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg. That implies a discount of about 6 per cent to its close on Friday.

Shares of the Singtel Indian associate climbed to a record 598.8 rupees last week after it posted a 14 per cent increase in user revenue in the quarter through March. Investors have been betting the worst is behind the New Delhi-based operator as it faces fewer competitors than in the recent past.

The entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm in 2016 accelerated a consolidation in the market with a billion-plus subscribers - second only to China, forcing some to merge and a few to drop out. The shake-up has left Jio and Vodafone Idea as Bharti Airtel's only non-state rivals.

The deal is one of the largest follow-on offerings in India this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Bharti raised US$3 billion in January from the sale of shares and convertible bonds to help pay additional airwave and licence fees after telecom operators lost a court case.

SEE ALSO

Corporate digest

JPMorgan India is the sole placement agent for the block trade.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 10:40 AM
Stocks

Asia: Equities advance, shrugging off tensions

[SYDNEY] Asian stocks rose for a second day despite escalating geopolitical risks, with Japan leading gains as the...

May 26, 2020 10:31 AM
Real Estate

Rich Chinese snapping up luxury homes from Singapore to Sydney

[HONG KONG] Rich Chinese home buyers are back.

May 26, 2020 10:23 AM
Government & Economy

Japan keeps top creditor status as external assets hit record high

[TOKYO] Japan's net external assets grew to a record high of 365 trillion yen (S$4.83 trillion) in 2019, making it...

May 26, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open on Tuesday with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as concerns...

May 26, 2020 09:51 AM
Companies & Markets

GSH proposes to repurchase up to S$20m of notes due 2020

GSH Corporation on Tuesday proposed to repurchase up to S$20 million of its S$70 million notes due 2020 in cash at...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.