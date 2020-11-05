Parkway Life Reit's Q3 DPU rises 7.4% to 3.54 cents

Get our introductory offer at only
PARKWAY Life Real Estate Investment Trust's (Parkway Life Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) rose 7.4 per cent to 3.54 Singapore cents for its third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020, up from 3.3 cents a year ago.
On an annualised basis, DPU for Q3 was up 7.4 per cent to 14.16...
