Perennial embarks on third HSR integrated development in China

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings' 45 per cent-owned joint venture is making a 2.7 billion yuan (S$564.3 million) investment in an integrated development next to Tianjin South High Speed Railway (HSR) station, the group announced on Friday.
The joint venture, Perennial HC
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg