Perennial's Q3 net profit nearly triples on net fair value gain

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THIRD quarter net profit at Perennial Real Estate Holdings (Perennial) nearly tripled to S$48.3 million, boosted by a net fair value gain.
For the three months ended Sept 30, revenue for the real estate and healthcare player expanded 8.7 per cent to S$22.2 million from
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg