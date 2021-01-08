Philippines grid operator preparing for potential record-setting, billion-dollar IPO

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Manila
THE Philippines' electricity grid operator is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) to comply with regulatory requirements, a share sale that a source with knowledge of the plan said could raise as much as US$1 billion.
The National Grid Corp of the Philippines (...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes