You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Plastoform unit served court summons for 2.7m yuan in amounts due

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 11:02 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

PLASTOFORM Holdings on Tuesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Plastoform Electronics (Shenzhen), has recently been served with court summons filed by vendors with the District Court of the Republic of China, for a total sum of about 2.7 million yuan (S$547,000), which includes outstanding amounts due and owing for the products supplied to the group.

"The company is in the midst of arranging for negotiation and settlement of the outstanding amount with the respective vendors," it said.

Plastoform is also on the Singapore Exchange's watch-list for failure to meet both the necessary financial and minimum-trading price criteria.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Metech seeks rental refund from Mapletree Industrial Trust

SIIC Environment CFO resigns

Singtel unit acquires Videology assets for about US$101m

Keppel Infrastructure Trust Q2 DPU stable at 0.93 Singapore cent

Keppel Infrastructure Trust Q2 DPU stable at 0.93 Singapore cent

Keppel DC Reit DPU up 4.6% in Q2

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
5 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Sky CEO quits, cites limited access to information about China units being sued

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening