You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Potential investment for ailing Emas Offshore is off

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 7:14 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE US$73.29 million proposed investment that the beleaguered EMAS Offshore is looking forward to has been called off.

EMAS Offshore in a regulatory filing on Wednesday announced that Udenna had informed the company that it would no longer be injecting US$73.29 million into the offshore services provider. No reasons were given in the announcement for Udenna's decision.

Udenna and Emas inked a non-binding term sheet last October, that would have seen the former pumping the money into Emas Offshore's wholly-owned subsidiary, Emas Offshore Pte Ltd, as part of the financial restructuring of the group. A portion of the funds would go towards buying Emas vessels that have been secured to various bank lenders.

Udenna had an exclusive five-week period to do its due diligence, and to propose and finalise mutually acceptable terms and conditions for a binding agreement. However, the formal binding agreement did not materialise.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bids to bail out Emas or related units have failed before. Oil and gas equipment supplier Baker Technology pulled out of a rescue plan last July, when a subsidiary scrapped a term sheet for a joint equity injection of US$50 million.

Meanwhile, parent Ezra Holdings failed that same month to put its assets such as Emas under a separate trust as part of its restructuring.

Trading in dual-listed Emas was suspended here in 2017, and the stock has been the target of delisting attempts by the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Companies & Markets

Jumbo posts 15.7% higher Q1 net profit at S$2.4 million

AusGroup announces non-executive chairman's retirement amid resconstitution of the board

Boustead Singapore posts 12% higher Q3 net profit at S$8.7m

SATS Q3 net profit rises 3.5% on growth in food solutions, gateway services

NetLink NBN Trust Q3 net profit down by 9.4% as costs mount

Frasers Hospitality's chief Choe Peng Sum to retire

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening