Prestige Biopharma eyes at least 1.8t won valuation in Korean IPO

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED Prestige Biopharma expects an implied market capitalisation of between 1.8 trillion won and 1.93 trillion won (S$2.2 billion to S$2.3 billion) in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the Korea Exchange (KRX), the company told The Business Times.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes