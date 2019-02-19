You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Procurri loses another potential buyer as New State withdraws offer

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 8:07 AM
UPDATED Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 9:01 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

ENTERPRISE hardware supplier Procurri Corporation said a proposed investor New State Capital Partners has withdrawn its acquisition offer, it said on Tuesday.

No specific reasons were provided for the withdrawal of the letter of intent by New State - with the deal first announced on Feb 3. New State, a private investment firm which operates in the US and focuses on investments in business, healthcare and industrial services industries, had then proposed to acquire all the shares of the company, other than treasury shares and shares held by substantial shareholder Irrucorp, via a scheme of arrangement.

Irrucorp, in which Procurri chairman and global CEO Sean Murphy, and executive director and global president Edward Flachbarth are deemed to have interests, owns about 12.03 per cent of the company as at March 16, 2018, according to Procurri's 2017 annual report.

New State's latest withdrawal follows a termination of further discussions with another interested buyer, who was unnamed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bowing out by New State also comes as Proccuri's major shareholder DeClout announced in February it would further pare its stake in mainboard-listed Procurri. It intends to sell 36.3 million of its Procurri shares to a fund held by a private equity firm - Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 - at S$0.33 per share to raise net proceeds of S$12 million.

Procurri on Tuesday said the deal between DeClout and the private equity firm would be done via a put and call option agreement. The options are due to be exercised between March 18 and April 17, 2019.

DeClout now owns less than 30 per cent of Procurri, having earlier cut its stake from 46.8 per cent by selling in January another 48 million shares in Procurri at S$0.32 per share to two independent third parties. The two parties were not named.

Shares of Procurri last traded on Feb 15 at S$0.31.

Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects unit wins over S$70m contract to design and build manufacturing facility

AusGroup to buy housing space for marine workers on Australia's Melville Island for A$11.8m

Nordic Group flags 'substantially lower' Q4 profit

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Best World requests trading halt; shares fall 17% in early session

iX Biopharma to sell Chemical Analysis unit for A$12.5m

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

BT_20190219_SMEROBOT_3700073.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers

BT_20190219_CAG_3700040.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fiscal planning: matching funding with project type

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening