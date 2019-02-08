You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOT STOCKS

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Irrucorp, in which Procurri chairman and global CEO Sean Murphy (pictured), and executive director and global president Edward Flachbarth are deemed to have interests, owns about 12.03 per cent of the company as at March 16, 2018, according to Procurri's 2017 annual report.
PHOTO: SGX
Jump on interest

Singapore

SHARES of enterprise hardware supplier Procurri Corporation jumped by around 8 per cent or 2.5 cents to close at 33.5 Singapore cents on Thursday on news that it had on Feb 4 received a second unsolicited, non-binding expression of interest from a third party to acquire the company through a possible voluntary general offer.

This is subject to due diligence being conducted. Some 550,000 Procurri shares changed hands on Thursday.

Procurri added that to the best of its knowledge, the second offeror is not in any way related to a proposed acquisition via a scheme announced on Feb 3 by New State Capital Partners LLC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Monday, Procurri had named its first offeror, saying it has received a non-binding letter of intent from New State Capital Partners for the proposed acquisition of all the shares of the company, other than treasury shares and shares held by substantial shareholder Irrucorp, via a scheme of arrangement.

New State is a private investment firm which operates in the US and focuses on investments in business, healthcare and industrial services industries.

Irrucorp, in which Procurri chairman and global CEO Sean Murphy, and executive director and global president Edward Flachbarth are deemed to have interests, owns about 12.03 per cent of the company as at March 16, 2018, according to Procurri's 2017 annual report.

In early January, disclosures revealed that Catalist-listed DeClout had sold 48 million shares in Mainboard-listed Procurri at S$0.32 per share to two independent third parties, raising net proceeds of S$15.2 million.

DeClout did not identify the buyers. The sale was done through married deals and the sale price represents a premium of 14.4 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.2797 traded on Jan 3, being the last market day on which Procurri shares were traded prior to the sale.

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening