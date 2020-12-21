You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Producer of Little Nyonya remake raises close to S$122m

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

ON Dec 18, G.H.Y Culture & Media (GHY), an entertainment business that focuses on the production and promotion of dramas, films and concerts, made its debut on the SGX Mainboard.

The IPO consists of an international placement of 18.7 million shares and a public offer of 3 million shares. Both tranches garnered strong support from investors with the placement being 8.6 times subscribed and public offer 16 times subscribed. Together, 10 cornerstone investors held approximately 162.7 million shares, representing a 15.2 per cent interest in the company. GHY raised close to S$122 million of gross proceeds from the IPO and issuance and sale of cornerstone shares.

Guo Jingyu, executive chairman and group CEO and controlling shareholder, holds approximately 59.6 per cent of GHY's issued shares, through his deemed interest in Kang Ru Investments Ltd. Mr Guo has more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in China. Prior to founding GHY, Mr Guo was a producer, director and scriptwriter with Perfect World, an entertainment company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Since its inception in 2018, GHY has successfully undertaken and produced a number of dramas (The Little Nyonya), films (I Come From Beijing) and concerts (Jay Chou - Carnival World Tour) tapping on its production teams of experienced directors, producers and scriptwriters in both China and Singapore.

GHY plans to expand its international reach and regional presence while leveraging technology to diversify its portfolio of entertainment content and products.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

  • The writer is is a research analyst at SGX

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Analysts positive on IPO market after resilient results in 2020

Analysts positive on IPO market after resilient results in 2020

Index providers react to Trump executive order, drop companies with links to China's military

More restructuring, insolvency cases likely in 2021 as reliefs end

How M&As and partnerships can fuel digital transformation

EuroSports Global revs up for electric growth

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 20, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) confirmed on Sunday that the appeal from the shareholder of Eagle...

Dec 20, 2020 07:49 PM
Companies & Markets

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

TIANJIN Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group announced on Sunday that Jinhushen Biological Medical Science and Technology...

Dec 20, 2020 04:48 PM
Government & Economy

Two Singaporeans and three PRs among 19 new imported Covid-19 cases

[SINGAPORE]  ...

UPDATED 5 hours 52 min ago
Dec 20, 2020 04:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

SINGAPORE Medical Group is in discussions with a third party regarding a possible transaction involving the company'...

Dec 20, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

[BENGALURU] Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for