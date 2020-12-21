Producer of Little Nyonya remake raises close to S$122m

ON Dec 18, G.H.Y Culture & Media (GHY), an entertainment business that focuses on the production and promotion of dramas, films and concerts, made its debut on the SGX Mainboard.

The IPO consists of an international placement of 18.7 million shares and a public offer of 3 million shares. Both tranches garnered strong support from investors with the placement being 8.6 times subscribed and public offer 16 times subscribed. Together, 10 cornerstone investors held approximately 162.7 million shares, representing a 15.2 per cent interest in the company. GHY raised close to S$122 million of gross proceeds from the IPO and issuance and sale of cornerstone shares.

Guo Jingyu, executive chairman and group CEO and controlling shareholder, holds approximately 59.6 per cent of GHY's issued shares, through his deemed interest in Kang Ru Investments Ltd. Mr Guo has more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in China. Prior to founding GHY, Mr Guo was a producer, director and scriptwriter with Perfect World, an entertainment company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Since its inception in 2018, GHY has successfully undertaken and produced a number of dramas (The Little Nyonya), films (I Come From Beijing) and concerts (Jay Chou - Carnival World Tour) tapping on its production teams of experienced directors, producers and scriptwriters in both China and Singapore.

GHY plans to expand its international reach and regional presence while leveraging technology to diversify its portfolio of entertainment content and products.

