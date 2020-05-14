You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

PropNex's Q1 net profit more than triples on higher property transactions

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 7:02 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

REAL estate agency PropNex on Thursday posted S$8.2 million in net profit for the first quarter, up from the S$2.3 million in the preceding year, boosted by property transactions carried forward and a recovery in the private home market. 

Revenue gained 82.7 per cent to S$135.6 million for the quarter ended March 31. The mainboard-listed group said it finished 2019 with more than S$500 million in gross commission from its total property transactions. Transactions yielding about S$420 million in commission were completed and invoiced that year, and the remaining transactions were carried forward. 

PropNex also attributed the growth in revenue to a recovery of the private residential market from the government-imposed cooling measures. For instance, the private new-home sales segment saw 2,149 units moved in Q1, a 16.9 per cent increase from the same period a year ago. 

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at 2.05 Singapore cents, up from 0.54 cent in the preceding year. 

However, PropNex warned that the private residential segment could undergo an overall contraction in 2020. It expects most of the impact to be reflected in its financial performance for the second half of the year. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore posts 78% fall in property investment volume in Q1: report

This comes as property viewings and marketing roadshows have been suspended during Singapore's circuit-breaker period. "Even before the circuit-breaker measures, many existing owners had postponed their decision on selling, as they were not comfortable with inviting potential buyers to their homes," PropNex said. 

In addition, developers are adopting a wait-and-see approach to their project launches, PropNex added. 

That said, the group expects 30 projects with a total of close to 10,000 units to be rolled out in the subsequent quarters. It has been appointed for 14 projects comprising more than 6,500 units. 

Shares of PropNex closed down 2.02 per cent to S$0.485 on Thursday before the announcement. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA posts S$732.4m in Q4 net loss as bad hedges worsen virus woes

Frencken Group's Q1 net profit up 10.5% to S$9.5m on forex gain

DBS to hire more than 2,000 in Singapore this year amid pandemic

M1 blames upgrade drive for service disruption; offers one-week rebate to users

Singapore stocks drop, SIA takes a beating

Hyflux gets waivers, extensions for AGMs and results pending reorganisation

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 06:48 PM
Government & Economy

Japan lifts virus emergency for most regions

[TOKYO] Japan's prime minister on Thursday lifted a state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus for the...

May 14, 2020 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA posts S$732.4m in Q4 net loss as bad hedges worsen virus woes

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has posted a net loss of S$732.4 million in the fourth quarter, reversing from a net profit...

UPDATED 7 min ago
May 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 14, 2020 06:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic to cost global insurers US$203b: Lloyd's

[LONDON] The deadly coronavirus pandemic will cost the global insurance industry about US$203 billion, according to...

May 14, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Frencken Group's Q1 net profit up 10.5% to S$9.5m on forex gain

MAINBOARD-listed manufacturer Frencken Group on Thursday posted a higher net profit for the first quarter despite...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.