PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 7:00 PM
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC) and legal firms Rajah & Tann and Drew & Napier could pocket up to S$17.3 million in fees from the court-supervised bid to rescue debt-hit Hin Leong Trading (HLT), say court documents.

Some insolvency players say the sum (including actual and projected...

