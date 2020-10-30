You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Qian Hu appoints new CEO; Kenny Yap remains as executive chairman

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 6:22 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED integrated fish service provider Qian Hu has appointed Yap Kok Cheng as its new chief executive, replacing Kenny Yap.

Mr Yap Kok Cheng will start as CEO with effect from Jan 1, 2021, Qian Hu said in a filing on Friday. Mr Kenny Yap will continue to serve as executive chairman.

Mr Yap Kok Cheng, who is Mr Kenny Yap's nephew, was part of a group of management trainees in Qian Hu's succession programme. The 42-year-old was appointed as the next leader after several rounds of "rigorous assessments", said Qian Hu, which exports ornamental fish to more than 80 countries.

The younger Mr Yap first joined the group in January 2005 as a management trainee, and was posted to Beijing to manage the its operations and business development initiatives in Northern China.

In 2016, he was promoted to general manager of its China operations, where he helped develop its new growth segment in Aquaculture in Hainan.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Kenny Yap said: "Kok Cheng is not new to challenges, having been thrown into the deep end when he first joined the group, managing and leading Qian Hu's expansion into China. He also spearheaded the development of our new growth engine - the aquaculture business - in Hainan. I believe wholeheartedly that I am passing the baton to someone who has the drive and determination to lead Qian Hu into the future."

Shares of Qian Hu closed flat at S$0.165 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Nanofilm closes 12.4% up on trading debut

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Autohome unveils takeover proposal for iCar Asia at A$0.50 per share

Singapore's Accounting Standards Council to get new chairman and member

Cromwell E-Reit bags three large leases in France, Poland and Denmark

Shaw Tower redevelopment works to commence later this year

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 06:21 PM
Government & Economy

Norway wealth fund says it's hard to find right green energy projects

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is having trouble finding suitable...

Oct 30, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong Q3 GDP down 3.4% y-o-y, grows 3% q-o-q

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy contracted 3.4 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, the...

Oct 30, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

STI tumbles 1.10% as investors remain spooked by lockdowns, US election uncertainty

SINGAPORE shares extended its losses on Friday, capping a bruising week riddled with consternation amid a renewed...

Oct 30, 2020 05:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Nanofilm closes 12.4% up on trading debut

NANOFILM Technologies on Friday ended its first day trading on the main board at S$2.91, 12.4 per cent or S$0.32...

Oct 30, 2020 05:30 PM
Garage

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and...

UPDATED 40 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

More execs now concerned about cooling measures for Singapore private homes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for