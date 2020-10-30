Qian Hu appoints new CEO; Kenny Yap remains as executive chairman

MAINBOARD-LISTED integrated fish service provider Qian Hu has appointed Yap Kok Cheng as its new chief executive, replacing Kenny Yap.

Mr Yap Kok Cheng will start as CEO with effect from Jan 1, 2021, Qian Hu said in a filing on Friday. Mr Kenny Yap will continue to serve as executive chairman.

Mr Yap Kok Cheng, who is Mr Kenny Yap's nephew, was part of a group of management trainees in Qian Hu's succession programme. The 42-year-old was appointed as the next leader after several rounds of "rigorous assessments", said Qian Hu, which exports ornamental fish to more than 80 countries.

The younger Mr Yap first joined the group in January 2005 as a management trainee, and was posted to Beijing to manage the its operations and business development initiatives in Northern China.

In 2016, he was promoted to general manager of its China operations, where he helped develop its new growth segment in Aquaculture in Hainan.

Mr Kenny Yap said: "Kok Cheng is not new to challenges, having been thrown into the deep end when he first joined the group, managing and leading Qian Hu's expansion into China. He also spearheaded the development of our new growth engine - the aquaculture business - in Hainan. I believe wholeheartedly that I am passing the baton to someone who has the drive and determination to lead Qian Hu into the future."

Shares of Qian Hu closed flat at S$0.165 on Friday.