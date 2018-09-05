You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Qian Investment calls off equity deal with EMS Energy

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 10:27 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

QIAN Investment Holding has cancelled a deal that will inject S$7.5 million of new equity into Catalist-listed EMS Energy.

EMS Energy said after Wednesday’s trading close that it received a notice on Tuesday from Qian Investment about its decision not to proceed with the proposed investment.

Consequently, the non-binding term sheet entered into by the two parties in late May has lapsed and ceased to be effective on Aug 28.

EMS Energy added that it will continue to source for other investments. The firm has been seeking to raise funds to strengthen its cash position.  In early June, independent auditor from BDO has raised doubts about the firm’s ability to remain as a going concern, noting that it had ceased activities since September 2016 due to insufficient working capital.

Shares of EMS Energy have been suspended from trading since September 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
5 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek, StarHub in joint venture to form pure-play cybersecurity firm

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%

HSR Signing
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to defer HSR construction to May 2020; KL to pay S$15m for suspending work

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening