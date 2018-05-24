You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

QT Vascular to sell coronary assets to Teleflex for S$98.4m; receive royalties, revenue from supply deals

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 1:58 PM
UPDATED Thu, May 24, 2018 - 3:13 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT
ann@sph.com.sg

MEDTECH firm QT Vascular on Thursday said it has entered into an asset purchase and option agreement with Teleflex Life Sciences Unlimited Company and New York-listed Teleflex Incorporated to sell the firm's intellectual property rights to its non-drug coated coronary products, including Chocolate XD and Glider.

The deal also provides Teleflex with an option to purchase the drug coated coronary balloon catheter, known as Chocolate Heart, which is under development. 

The total consideration for the deal is S$98.4 million in cash – S$26.2 million for the non-coated coronary products, S$65.6 million for the coated coronary product and up to S$6.6 million in payments upon the achievement of certain revenue milestones from the sales of the non-coated products by Teleflex.

QT Vascular noted that the value of the deal far exceeds the firm's market capitalisation of S$36.3 million as at May 23.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said the proposed sale represents an "attractive opportunity" for the group to realise the value of its products. It will also strengthen the group’s balance sheet. The company had a net cash position of US$2.7 million as at its fiscal first quarter of 2018.

The sales proceeds will also enable the group to further develop other products, including its Chocolate Touch®, which is on the path to approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, said QT Vascular.

It will also be entering into several business agreements with Teleflex, such as supply agreements to manufacture and supply both the non-coated and coated coronary products.

Along with the royalties that QT Vascular is entitled to receive from Teleflex, the value of this transaction to the company is expected to exceed S$100 million, it said.

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_SGtrade_240518_39.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports up 1.1% in Q1; full-year forecast maintained at 1-3% growth

BP_GO-JEK_240518_56.jpg
May 24, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening