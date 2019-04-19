Quah referred to Soh as the towkay: prosecution witness

The prosecution portrayed the 59-year-old John Soh and the 54-year-old Quah Su-Ling as the masterminds behind the 2013 penny stock crash, accusing them of orchestrating "the most audacious, extensive and injurious market manipulation scheme ever in Singapore", in which they had intended to use the manipulated stocks as collateral for financing, which would in turn be used to perpetuate the illusion of a bull run.

PHOTO: ST FILE