Raffles Medical opens its first China hospital in Chongqing

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RAFFLES Medical Group opened its first international tertiary hospital in China, it said in a Singapore Exchange announcement before markets opened on Wednesday.
The group also has medical centres providing outpatient services in seven other Chinese cities.
The 700
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg