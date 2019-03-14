You are here

Ramba Energy changes name to Eneco Energy after S$10.2m placement

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 2:30 PM
OIL and gas company Ramba Energy has changed its name to Eneco Energy following a placement of S$10.2 million worth of new shares to Eneco Investment, a management consultancy owned by a Japanese firm.

In an earlier circular to shareholders, Ramba said the name change would help it reap the benefits of its association with Eneco Investment  and reflect the introduction of new business to the company.

Following shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on March 13, the company notified the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) of the name change. ACRA then issued the notice of change of name on March 14 to confirm the resolution.

The change of the company’s trading counter name to "Eneco Energy" on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard will take effect at 9am on Monday, March 18. 

Ramba Energy shares were up 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.108 at 12.58pm on Thursday.

