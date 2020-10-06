Regional indices rebound on hopes of new US stimulus, Trump recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AFTER a knee-jerk sell-off following news of United States President Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19 last Friday, rationality returned to regional markets with most rebounding on Monday.
The Straits Times Index (STI) followed suit with an increase of 21.12 points or 0.85 per...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes